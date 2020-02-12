Extreme cold warning issued for most of Manitoba as temperatures set to plummet overnight
Environment Canada says temperatures should warm up a bit by Wednesday afternoon
Bone-chilling temperatures and strong winds expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning have prompted Environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning for almost the entire province of Manitoba.
A cold arctic air mass is moving south, the weather agency says.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to –28 C in Winnipeg overnight Tuesday, but winds gusting up to 60 km/h will make it feel as cold as –40 to –45 overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning throughout southern Manitoba.
It will be colder still in northern Manitoba, with wind chill values of –45 to –55 Tuesday night.
Only the Sprague area, in Manitoba's southeastern corner, is not under the extreme cold warning, which Environment Canada issued late Tuesday afternoon.
While the extreme cold will start to moderate somewhat by Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada warns people to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Pets should not be outside for long periods, the weather agency says.
Winds should drop off Thursday, says CBC meteorologist John Sauder, but temperatures will stay in the -20s through the afternoon.
The weekend is expected to bring temperatures closer to seasonal normals, he said.
