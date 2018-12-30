Nearly all of Manitoba under extreme cold warning

Bundle up, Manitoba: just about the entire province is under an extreme cold warning.

The warnings, put into effect shortly after 3:15 p.m. Sunday, extend from the far north of the province all the way down to the U.S. border.

The only part of the province not included in the warning is the southeastern tip, including the Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Park.

Environment Canada says a bitterly cold Arctic air mass will remain over Manitoba for the next few days. Extreme wind chills are forecast to exceed –40 in most of southern Manitoba and –45 in northern Manitoba.

Environment Canad a has put nearly all of Manitoba under an extreme cold warning, with the exception of the southeastern tip. (Submitted by Environment Canada)

Extreme cold warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very cold temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada says an approaching warm front from should bring Manitoba out of the deep freeze Wednesday.

Go to Environment Canada's website for the latest forecast information.

