Extreme cold warnings for much of Manitoba as overnight lows plunge
Lows will be –25 C to –30 C in southern Manitoba, with wind chill making it feel like –40: Environment Canada
Another extreme cold warning is in place for much of Manitoba, as the province begins 2022 on an exceptionally chilly note.
A cold Arctic ridge will bring overnight lows of –25 C to –30 C to southern Manitoba on Tuesday night, Environment Canada said in its extreme cold warning. Wind chill values will make it feel like –40, the weather agency says.
Northern Manitoba will be even colder, with overnight lows dipping below –30 C and wind chill values of –45 or below expected.
The wind chill values will ease during the daytime, but overnight values will remain extreme until the end of the week, Environment Canada says.
Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create a higher risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
The weather agency warns people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
The extreme cold warning issues Tuesday covers the following areas:
- Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.
- Grand Rapids, Waterhen.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.
- Melita, Boissevain,Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Virden, Souris.
