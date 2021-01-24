Bitter cold may persist for several days for parts of western and eastern Manitoba, Interlake region

An extreme cold warning is still in effect for part of western Manitoba, the Interlake region and part of eastern Manitoba — and is expected to linger and come to the Winnipeg area during the week.

According to Environment Canada, an Arctic ridge of high pressure cleared the sky in Manitoba's northwest corner, southwestern Manitoba and the Interlake Saturday night and Sunday morning. But that same system is expected to do the same Sunday night into Monday.

"With those northwesterly winds that was accompanied by an Arctic ridge of high pressure with very cold temperatures, probably the coldest that we've seen thus far for this winter season," said Mike Russo, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The temperature lows of –30 C, plus winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour will make it feel like –40 or lower Sunday night, Environment Canada says.

The temperature should moderate a bit Monday morning, but the extreme cold could come back Monday evening into Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

The affected areas include:

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.

Flin Flon - Cranberry Portage - Snow Lake

Grand Rapids - Waterhen.

Poplar River

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas - Wanless - Westray - Clearwater Lake Provincial Park

Some cloud cover will likely keep the southernmost areas warmer. But Environment Canada is forecasting especially frigid temperatures for the Winnipeg area Tuesday and Wednesday, Russo says.

"You want to just maybe pay attention for possible warnings that are going to be issued. More than likely not [Sunday night] for Winnipeg, but the following two nights, I suspect, will probably have extreme cold warnings that are out to the city, and if not the city, at least areas in and around the city of Winnipeg," he said.

The federal weather agency warns extreme cold puts everyone at risk, but especially young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those who do not have proper shelter.

Pets should also not be kept outside.

Environment Canada advises people to cover up if they do go outside, as frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.