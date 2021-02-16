Extreme cold warnings issued for another day in southern, central Manitoba
The cold snap that has gripped Manitoba for more than a week now is holding on for one more day, at least in the southern half of the province.
Wind chill could make it feel like –40 or colder
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for Winnipeg and most of southern Manitoba up into the Interlake region.
With the wind chill, it will feel like –40 or below, Environment Canada said.
These temperatures are expected to moderate later Tuesday afternoon but extremely cold wind chill values near –40 may return again in the evening and into Wednesday morning for parts of southern Manitoba.
