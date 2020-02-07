Extreme cold settles into parts of southern Manitoba

The biting cold is back in southern Manitoba, with several areas under an extreme cold warning.

Temperatures between –30 C and –35 C, combined with frosty breezes, will produce wind chills that make it feel like –40 or colder at times through Friday morning, Environment Canada says.

The wind chills will moderate later in the day.

The regions under the warning include Brandon, Neepawa, Dauphin, Minnedosa, Killarney, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Russell, Roblin and much of the Interlake region.

Winnipeg is not part of the extreme cold warning but it's not much warmer. The morning temperature was hovering around –28 C with a wind chill that made it feel more like –38.

The high for the day is expected to reach –18 with the wind chill improving to –25 in the afternoon.

The normal temperature for this time of year is a daytime high of –10.

A mild trend put southern Manitoba well above that mark for most of last week. Once the current cold spell passes, those warmer temperatures will return.

Environment Canada forecasts Sunday will be around that normal mark while Monday and Tuesday could get up to –5 C.