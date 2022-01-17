Snowstorms to blow through south, extreme cold headed for northern Manitoba

Heavy snowfall in eastern Saskatchewan is expected to blow into Manitoba as parts of the north face temperatures in the mid-30s in the coming days.

Tadoule Lake and Brochet in the north were under an extreme cold warning Monday morning, and a snowstorm warning was issued for parts of southern Manitoba, according to Environment Canada

Wind speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, combined with temperatures in the –35 C range, will make for wind chills that feel as cold as –45 in those northern regions.

A low pressure system will also sweep across Alberta and Saskatchewan and is forecast to arrive in southern Manitoba Monday night.

That could bring between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow into Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Manitoba's Parkland Region could see closer to 20 cm.

Not as much snow is expected in southwestern Manitoba, which is under a special weather advisory.

Most of the snow in the south is anticipated to taper off between Tuesday morning and afternoon, followed by wind gusts of 70 km an hour near Lake Manitoba, the southern basin of Lake Winnipeg and most of the Red River Valley. That could create poor visibility on highways and on the frozen lakes.

The wind is expected to abate into the evening Tuesday, with visibility projected to improve by Wednesday morning.

The weather bulletins cover the following areas: