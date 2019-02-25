Snow drifts, extreme cold cause cancellations in Manitoba school divisions
Normal high in Winnipeg this time of year is –6 C but that number won't be seen for some time
Several school divisions in southern Manitoba have given their students a long weekend, cancelling classes Monday due to extreme cold or drifting snow — or both.
Nearly the entire province, other than a chunk in the centre and southeast near the Ontario border, is under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values of –40 to –51.
As well, roads in some areas remain in poor condition due to large drifts from Sunday's blustery conditions.
While a number of schools have decided to stay closed for the day, others are open but their school buses are not running.
The full list of closures and cancellations, as well as highway conditions, can be found on the Manitoba Storm Centre site.
Early morning temperatures across much of southern Manitoba on Monday were between –25 C and –35 C but the wind chill made it feel more like –40 –47 due to a bitterly cold arctic air mass, according to Environment Canada.
At those extremes, the risk of frostbite is high with exposed skin freezing in five to 10 minutes. Anything between –47 and –54 creates a very high risk of frostbite with exposed skin freezing in two to five minutes.
The temperatures are expected to reach a high around –19 C on Monday but the wind chill will keep it feeling like –28.
Normal daytime temperatures in the south for this time of year are –6 C. But that number won't be seen for some time yet as the forecast for this week calls for highs of –10 C to –18 C.
In the province's north, Monday's high will likely be between –20 C and –26 C but the wind chill will be in the range of –46 to –51, Environment Canada said.
Those wind chill values will moderate somewhat Monday afternoon but below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week.
