Extreme cold prompts some school closures, bus cancellations in Manitoba

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chill value have forced some Manitoba school divisions to cancel bus service or even classes altogether for Wednesday.

Fort La Bosse School Division, which serves rural southwestern Manitoba, has closed its doors for the day and is so far the only division to make that decision.

Rolling River School Division in western Manitoba has shut down bus service for the day but classes will continue.

Southwest Horizon School Division is also holding classes but no rural buses will run for Souris School or Wawanesa School.

In the Brandon School Division, buses that serve areas outside the city will not be operating but those for schools within the city will be running as normal. Attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.

All out of city field trips for the Brandon division are cancelled for the day.

The entire province is under extreme cold warnings with most regions in the northern half of the province expected to see wind chill values that make it feel like –45 to –50, while those in the south will see values ranging between –40 to -45, according to Environment Canada.