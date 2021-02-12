Extreme cold prompts school closures for 2nd day

As Manitoba plunges into another day of frigid temperatures, school closures are beginning to pile up for a second day in a row.

The province has been under extreme cold warnings all week due to a combination of temperatures below –25 C and wind, making it feel like –40 or colder.

The following school divisions have cancelled classes and/or bus service on Friday:

Southwest Horizon School Division south of Brandon has cancelled all school buses and classes. School staff are assigned to work from home.

Schools in the Park West School Division in western Manitoba are closed.

Turtle Mountain School Division in southern Manitoba has cancelled classes and buses.

Fort La Bosse School Division in the Virden area has cancelled classes and buses.

Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city Friday due to extreme cold. Schools will be open and buses will be running within the city of Brandon.

Schools within Region 2 of the Sunrise School Division are closed today, but staff are to report to work.

Buses are not running in Beautiful Plains School Division in the Neepawa and Carberry area. All schools remain open.

Border Land School Division in southern Manitoba has cancelled class and buses, but staff are to report.

All schools are closed in Hanover School Division, but teachers are to report to work.

At Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, buses are cancelled but classes are still on for students who live on site. Staff are to report to work.

All schools will be closed for students in Seine River School Division.

In addition, the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has cancelled bus service for many of its schools:

Saint-Lazare School.

Jours de Plaine School in Laurier.

La Source School in Shilo.

Aurèle-Lemoine Community School in St. Laurent.

Saint-Georges Community School.

La Voie du Nord Community School in Thompson.

Notre-Dame Regional School in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

Gilbert-Rosset Community School in St. Claude.

But wait, there's hope!

This extreme cold weather is expected to lose its grip starting Monday, when the high for the Winnipeg area will be –18 C, CBC meteorologist John Sauder forecasts.