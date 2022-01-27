Extreme cold warning in effect for parts of northern Manitoba
Brochet, Tadoule Lake forecast to see wind chill in –45 range Thursday, Environment Canada says
Biting wind chill has parts of northern Manitoba, near the Nunavut border, under extreme cold warnings Thursday.
The warnings were in effect for Tadoule Lake and Brochet, where Environment Canada says to expect wind gusts in the 20 kilometre per hour range and wind chill values of about –45.
Temperatures in both areas sat around –31 at 6 a.m. but were expected to warm to about –21 as the wind was forecast to let up in the afternoon.
No warnings were in effect in the south Thursday morning, though Highway 1 from Brandon west to the Saskatchewan border was closed early due to icy winter driving conditions.
Despite warming up through the day and seasonal temperatures likely to return in the north, Environment Canada says to expect overnight wind chill of about –45 for the next several days.
Extreme cold carries a risk of hypothermia and frostbite.
Environment Canada recommends dressing in layers — with a wind-resistant outer layer — to keep warm.
Manitobans are also advised to keep their pets in mind: if it's too cold for you to stay outside for long, it's probably too cold for your pets, Environment Canada says.
