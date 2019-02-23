Extreme cold warning issued Saturday for parts of northern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of northern Manitoba.

The national weather service says bitterly cold arctic air is expected to flood into Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake and Pukatawagan overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

The cold air will bring wind chill values of around –46, and the frigid conditions are expected to continue into Monday.

Environment Canada warns the risks are greatest for young children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses and those working in the outdoors.

People in the region are warned to watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.

Blowing snow advisory for Winnipeg

A blowing snow advisory was also issued for much of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg.

Northerly winds gusting to 70 km/h will develop overnight Saturday as a cold front passes through the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

Poor visibility is expected in open areas overnight and through much of Sunday. Conditions will improve late Sunday as winds diminish, the weather agency said.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for parts of northern Manitoba Saturday afternoon (the area in red on the map). The area in grey is under a blowing snow advisory. (Environment Canada)

