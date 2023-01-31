Content
Extreme cold weighs down Manitoba for yet another day

The deep cold that Manitoba managed to dodge for most of the winter has now settled in for what Environment Canada calls "a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills."

Bitter wind chills expected to continue throughout province for the week

A woman in a coat stands with her back to the camera. She is inside a bus shelter and seen through a window covered in frost.
A woman waits for a bus in downtown Winnipeg, where the high on Wednesday is forecast to be –22 C with wind chill values of –40 in the morning and –30 in the afternoon. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The weather agency's warning covers the province, except for gaps around The Pas, Flin Flon and Norway House regions.

In the southern half of the province on Tuesday, temperatures in the –20s to –30s will combine with 10-20 km/h winds to produce wind chill values near –40.

In the northern half, temperatures in the –30s, combined with 15-20 km/h winds, will result in extreme wind chill values of –45 to –50.

The bitter wind chills are expected to continue throughout the province for the remainder of the week.

They will likely moderate during the day but return again during the nights and early mornings, Environment Canada said.

