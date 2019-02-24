Much of Manitoba under extreme cold warning

Environment Canada has put much of Manitoba under an extreme cold warning.

The warning is in affect for all of northern Manitoba including Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan, as a bitterly cold air mass drifts down from the Arctic bringing wind chill values in the –46 to –51 range to the area.

The frigid temperatures should moderate somewhat by Monday afternoon, says Environment Canada, but below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week.

Nearly all of southern Manitoba below Poplar River to the east and Duck Mountain Provincial Park to the west was also put under an extreme cold weather warning Sunday.

In the south a bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure from the west is expected to bring wind chill values in the –40 to –43 range Sunday through to Monday morning.

Extreme cold warnings were issued for much of Manitoba Sunday. (Photo submitted by Environment Canada)

The southeastern corner of the province is not included in the extreme cold warning, but was under blowing snow advisories for much of Sunday. The warnings were lifted Sunday just before 5 p.m.

The blowing snow forced Manitoba Highways to close numerous highways Sunday morning. They were all reopened Sunday afternoon.

