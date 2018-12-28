Extreme cold warnings issued for parts of northern Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings have been issued for parts of northern Manitoba.

Extreme cold warnings were issued for parts of northern Manitoba, including Brochet, Gillam, Tadoule Lake and Shamattawa shortly before 9:20 a.m.

Environment Canada says a bitterly cold arctic air mass combined with winds of 15 to 20 km/h are creating wind chill values near -45 C in the northern areas.

Those wind chill values are expected to lessen slightly during the day Friday, but Environment Canada expects them to return to extreme values for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Extreme cold warnings issued earlier in the morning for Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne have been lifted.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Go to Environment Canada's website for the latest weather information.

