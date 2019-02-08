Another day, more extreme cold in Manitoba

It's yet another day in Manitoba that has people waking up and asking a lot of questions, like "Why do we live here?"

Other favourites include: "Will my car start?" and "Will the feeling ever return to my fingers?"

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for a large chunk of the province's southwest and south-central regions, where morning temperatures ranged from –27 C to –37 C with wind chills in the –40 to –50 range.

The province's far north, which hasn't been able to shake the extreme cold warnings for weeks now, is also facing another day of stingingly frigid temperatures, much the same as those in the south.

At this depth of cold, there is a dangerous risk of frostbite. Exposed skin can freeze in five to 10 minutes with wind chills of –40 to –47 and within two to five minutes in wind chills of –48 to –54.

Numerous school divisions have cancelled classes or buses for the day. The full list can be found on CBC Manitoba's Storm Centre.

The coldest temperatures are in communities closer to the border with Saskatchewan. Every corner of that province has been enveloped in freezing temperatures for the past few days with some places setting new records.

In Manitoba, Brandon was sitting at –37 C on Friday morning with a wind chill of –51. A two-hour drive east of there, in Winnipeg, the temperature was –27 C and the wind chill –39.

Drive another hour east and the extreme cold warnings end.

But don't try to tell anyone living there that it wasn't another bitterly crisp day. Temperatures in the province's southeast were still around –25 with wind chills of –35.

Temperatures across the south should rise through the day but struggle to get much higher than –20 C, Environment Canada forecasts.

Wind chills will stay around –30 then drop again to –40 overnight, the weather agency said.