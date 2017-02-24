Extreme cold prompts some schools to close in Manitoba

School closures are starting to pile up Thursday morning due to the extreme cold gripping Manitoba.

The closures include:

In the Evergreen School Division, in the Gimli area, buses are cancelled and schools are closed due to extreme cold.

In the Fort La Bosse School Division in the Virden area, schools are closed for the day.

Brandon School Division buses will not operate outside the city of Brandon all day Thursday due to extreme cold. However, all division schools are open and buses will be running within the city of Brandon. Attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, the division said. All Brandon School Division staff are to report to work.

In the Sunrise School Division, classes and buses are cancelled for regions 2 and 3 because of the weather.

The Park West School Division in western Manitoba is closed for the day.

All schools in the Lakeshore School Division in the Interlake area are closed for the day.

Buses are not running in the Beautiful Plains School Division in the Neepawa and Carberry area. All schools remain open.

Classes and buses are cancelled in the Southwest Horizon School Division south of Brandon. The division says school staff will work from home.

Rolling River School Division in the Minnedosa area has cancelled school and buses.

Extreme cold warnings are still in effect for most of the province Thursday, with wind chill values of –40 or colder expected, Environment Canada says.

This bitter cold is not expected to loosen its grip until early next week.