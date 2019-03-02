Extreme cold warning issued Saturday for southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg

It might be March, but people living in southern Manitoba aren't done with their tuques, gloves and scarves just yet.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for most of the southern part of the province, including the city of Winnipeg, Saturday afternoon.

Cold winds are expected as an arctic ridge of high pressure brings frigid air to the Prairies, the weather agency said.

Temperatures are expected to be near –30 C overnight, with cold temperatures continuing into Sunday morning.

Extreme cold warnings were issued for:

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Virden - Souris​.

Winnipeg.

These types of warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada also warned that it may be too cold to keep your pets outside.