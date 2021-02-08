Dangerously cold temperatures blanket Manitoba, forcing several school closures

Extreme cold warnings cover virtually all of Manitoba on Monday morning, as the province plunges into dangerously cold temperatures, prompting several school closures.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure combined with winds of 10 to 20 km/h will make it feel like it's between –40 and –50, Environment Canada says.

This ultra cold weather is expected to last the rest of the week.

The coldest part of the province is Roblin, where it's –35 C, Environment Canada says. Churchill was actually the warmest part of Manitoba earlier Monday morning, at –23 C.

Several schools in the province have cancelled classes and buses Monday morning.

There are closures in:

Fort La Bosse School Division.

Park West School Division .

Prairie Rose School Division.

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine.

Sunrise School Division has cancelled classes for the day, but staff are still expected to report to school for work.

Western School Division has cancelled classes for students but staff are still expected to report to work.

Schools are open in Seven Oaks School Division and Louis Riel School Division. However, buses in the Louis Riel School Divison are about an hour behind schedule.

It's a non-instructional day for the Winnipeg School Division, Pembina Trails School Division, St. James-Assiniboia School Division and River East Transcona School Division.

Calvin Christian School has cancelled its rural bus shuttle, but its shuttle for Winnipeg students is still running.

The Manitoba Families Department has cancelled transportation for adults who participate in Community Living DisAbility Services day programs in Winnipeg due to the extreme cold.

However, organizations providing day programs are being asked to maintain a small staff in case clients can attend using other means of transportation, a news release says.

CAA swamped with calls

If your car won't start in the driveway, you might be out of luck getting a boost from CAA.

CAA is prioritizing service to members who need roadside assistance and are in unsafe situations.

As of 7 a.m., the wait time was between 60 and 90 minutes, a spokesperson said, but that has now dropped to about 30 minutes.

On Sunday, CAA performed close to 1,400 rescues.