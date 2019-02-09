Skip to Main Content
Another extreme cold warning for western and southern Manitoba

Manitoba is under yet another extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

Frigid cold sticking around, says Environment Canada

CBC News ·
Expect to see a number of these around Winnipeg very soon. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Environment Canada says an arctic ridge of high pressure is bringing wind chills below –40 Saturday night into Sunday morning before warming up. 

On Saturday afternoon, warnings were issued for:

  • Brandon — Neepawa — Carberry — Treherne.
  • Brochet.
  • Winnipeg.
  • Dauphin — Russell — Roblin — Winnipegosis.  
  • Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach.  
  • Killarney — Pilot Mound — Manitou.  
  • Lynn Lake — Leaf Rapids — Pukatawagan.  
  • Melita — Boissevain — Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.  
  • Minnedosa — Riding Mountain National Park.  
  • Morden — Winkler — Altona — Morris.  
  • Portage la Prairie — Headingley — Brunkild — Carman.  
  • Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands.  
  • Steinbach — St. Adolphe — Emerson — Vita — Richer.  
  • Swan River — Duck Mountain — Porcupine Provincial Forest.  
  • Virden — Souris.

Monday's forecast high is –11 C, but Environment Canada is warning cold temperatures could persist into Monday too.

Extreme cold warnings for Sunday include most of southern Manitoba, southwest Manitoba, and northwest Manitoba. (Submitted by Environment Canada)

