Frigid, dangerous cold grips nearly all of Manitoba

Manitoba remains in the clutches of an extreme cold warning that is bringing wind chill values as biting as –50.

And it doesn't look to be letting up anytime soon.

Environment Canada says "a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected" as a ridge of high pressure settles into the province.

Across the south, the daytime temperatures for the next few days will hover around the mid-minus 20s but the wind chill will make it feel more like –40 to –45. The extreme cold warning might be lifted at times during the day but is expected to return in the evenings.

In the north, the wind chill will make the temperature feel more like –50. It's unlikely the warning will be lifted there.

Environment Canada urges everyone to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," the weather agency said.

That has prompted the Sunrise School Division, which stretches from east of Winnipeg into the eastern cottage country, to cancel classes at several schools for Friday.

Those include:

Centennial School.

Lac du Bonnet Senior School.

New Directions.

Whitemouth School.

École Powerview School.

Empower (adult learning program in Powerview-Pine Falls).

That cold air will remain anchored over the northern region through the weekend and into next week, Environment Canada said.

In the south, some cloud will bring a bit of relief Sunday and Monday with temperatures easing up slightly to –20 C or even the minus teens farther west.

But that's short-lived. The cold is back by the middle of the week with Winnipeg's forecast calling for highs of –26 C to –29 C.

The normal daytime high in Winnipeg for this time of year is –12 C with an overnight low of –23 C.

Busy nights at city shelters

The extreme cold weather means more people are using Winnipeg's shelters and drop-in centres.

Last night, the Salvation Army made room for nearly 30 extra people. That's on top of the 40 emergency beds the charity provides to homeless people every night.

Major Rob Kerr, spokesperson for the Salvation Army in Manitoba, said it's their policy to never turn people away when temperatures plunge this much.

"If someone's coming to us and needs a place to stay when it's this cold, we bring them in. So we added an additional 27 spaces last night for people that we put in beds in other parts of our building as we were able to," he said.

"It's not crowded. We don't have people jammed in spaces anywhere. We're still able to give them dignity and allow them to have a space to stay where they're going to be comfortable and safe for the night."

There are people on the streets and they don't want to go somewhere safe and it's very dangerous for them and we we worry about them. - Major Rob Kerr, Salvation Army

As well, the charity's emergency response vehicle was patrolling for anyone else who might need help but couldn't get to the shelter on their own.

The staff spoke with 43 vulnerable people, who all declined the offer to go to the shelter, Kerr said, noting staff will also hand out warm clothing for those who need it.

"There are people on the streets and they don't want to go somewhere safe and it's very dangerous for them and we worry about them," he said, adding the shelter is in need of donations of winter coats, particularly for men, as well as hats, mitts, scarves, sweaters and socks.

"Of course, everybody thinks that they can take care of themselves and they think they can survive until that time that they can't."

Over at Siloam Mission, the 110-bed shelter was once again full to capacity Thursday night, spokesperson Luke Thiessen said.

"And on nights like last night, we always have to redirect people on our waiting list elsewhere."

The city's shelters are working together "doing everything we can," said Kerr.

"I think we all agree that we want to see everybody inside. Having one person on the street at night is one person too many."