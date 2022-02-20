Extreme cold, blizzard and snowfall warnings continue across much of Manitoba Sunday

Manitobans can expect another day of intense winter weather, and many highways remain closed due to poor conditions on Sunday.

While people in Winnipeg and communities to the north like Selkirk and Gimli began to dig out after yet another dump of snow Sunday morning, communities to the south and west like Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Morden-Winkler and Killarney have all come under blizzard warnings.

A cold front moving through southern Manitoba overnight brought strong north winds of 50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour, causing widespread blizzard conditions throughout the Red River Valley, according to Environment Canada. About 10 to 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

That snow is expected to head east to the Whiteshell, Lac Du Bonnet, Pinawa, Sprauge and the Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

They are all under snowfall warnings, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

The weather agency expects blizzard conditions to ease by around noon, except for near the Canada-U.S. border, where it could continue into the afternoon.

Following that, an extended cold period will last for much of the next week. Wind chill values over the north basin of Lake Winnipeg reached –40 Sunday morning, and extreme cold conditions are expected across much of southern Manitoba Sunday night.

Most of northern Manitoba came under extreme cold warnings Sunday morning, including Churchill, Thompson, Flin Flon, Shamattawa, Island Lake and Norway House.

An Arctic air mass will cause extreme cold conditions over the next week, with wind chills of –45 to –55 some nights.

Some highways reopened Sunday morning, including sections of Highway 1 from Brandon to Highway 21, westbound lanes from Highway 100 to Elie and from Elie to Portage la Prairie.

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border and the Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg have also reopened.

As of about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the following highways remained closed due to poor driving conditions: