Extreme cold in northern Manitoba could last for several days: Environment Canada

A large swath of northern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning, and Environment Canada is warning that wind chill values could drop to dangerous levels over the next several days.

Most regions are expected to see wind chill values that make it feel like –45 to –50, the weather agency says.

The frigid blast of winter comes as an Arctic air mass settles over northern parts of the province.

As of Saturday morning, the following areas were under extreme cold warnings:

Brochet.

Churchill.

Gillam.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

York.

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.

More from CBC Manitoba: