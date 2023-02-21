Extreme cold for north half of Manitoba could last for several days: Environment Canada
Wind chill values could reach –55, the national weather agency says
The entire upper half of Manitoba, from the northern edge of the big lakes to the border with Nunavut, is under extreme cold warnings with Environment Canada warning that wind chill values could drop to dangerous levels over the next several days.
The warnings also dip down the eastern side of the province between Lake Winnipeg and the Ontario border as far south as Atikaki Provincial Park.
Most regions are expected to see wind chill values that make it feel like –45 to –50, with the potential of those values reaching –55, the weather agency says.
The frigid blast of winter comes as an Arctic air mass settles over northern parts of the province.
Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns.
Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.
Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?