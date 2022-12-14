Parking ban will start 2 hours earlier to clear recent snowfall in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg has announced that it is extending the winter route parking ban to clear recent buildups of snow.

The parking ban will start at midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the city, and parking will be prohibited on select streets between midnight and 7 a.m. while the ban is in effect. Normally the winter route ban starts at 2 a.m.

Winnipeggers are being warned to check their streets for signs that say "Winter Route" or "Snow Route" before parking overnight.

Residents can call 311 or use the city's online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone app or an interactive winter route map to check if the extended parking ban applies to them.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the parking ban may be towed and receive tickets of $100, or $75 if they are paid early, the city said.

The extended parking ban will remain in effect until the snow is cleared, according to the city.

