Man, 21, killed by cold in northern Manitoba
Officers found a man unresponsive in the snow on Sunday morning. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
No criminality suspected in Thompson, Man., death, RCMP say
A 21-year-old man is dead after being found unresponsive in the snow in a northern Manitoba community on Sunday.
Just after 9:30, RCMP in Thompson, Man., which is about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, responded to a report of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road, Mounties said in a news release.
Officers found the man and tried to resuscitate him until emergency responders arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man is from Gods River, Man., which is about 260 kilometres southeast of Thompson.
Mounties said no criminality is suspected in the death, but Thompson RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate as they wait for the autopsy results.
Corrections
- We initially reported that the man was from Gods Lake, Man. In fact, he is from Gods River, Man.Mar 11, 2020 11:03 AM CT