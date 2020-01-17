Man, 21, killed by cold in northern Manitoba

A 21-year-old man is dead after being found unresponsive in the snow in a northern Manitoba community on Sunday.

Just after 9:30, RCMP in Thompson, Man., which is about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, responded to a report of a man in medical distress near Spruce Road, Mounties said in a news release.

Officers found the man and tried to resuscitate him until emergency responders arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man is from Gods River, Man., which is about 260 kilometres southeast of Thompson.

Mounties said no criminality is suspected in the death, but Thompson RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate as they wait for the autopsy results.