2 men die from exposure, found near broken-down snowmobile in northern Manitoba

Two men have been found dead from exposure near their broken-down snowmobile in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Three men were snowmobiling near the remote community of Lac Brochet on Tuesday when they had mechanical problems with the machine, according to police.

All three began walking back toward the community but became separated, likely due to poor weather conditions, and only one made it to back, RCMP said.

Community members went out to search and located the two missing men, ages 26 and 20, just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bodies were found not far from the community, RCMP said.

No foul play is suspected but an autopsy and investigation are taking place.