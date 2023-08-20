Content
Manitoba

Explosives seized from apartment in Winnipeg's north end: Winnipeg Police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police found four Molotov cocktails and kerosene at an apartment in Winnipeg’s north end Friday, a news release said. 

Man, 34, arrested in connection with the incident, explosives safely removed

Police lights flash behind yellow crime tape.
Winnipeg police say a 34-year-old man was arrested Friday after four Molotov cocktails were found at an apartment in the city's north end. (Shutterstock)

Police went to a suite on Redwood Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday after getting a report of explosives being stored there. Officers noticed a strong smell of kerosene, which caused a concern for public safety, the release said. 

Members of the bomb unity safely removed the explosives, police said. 

The 34-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged with unlawful possession of explosives and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order. 

He was detained in custody.

