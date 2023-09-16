Explosive device found during homicide investigation safely detonated: Winnipeg police

A potentially dangerous explosive device found by officers during a homicide investigation Friday has been safely detonated, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were investigating the homicide of Damion Wayne Skrumeda, 46, at a Mulvey Avenue apartment when they found a suspicious item believed to be an improvised explosive device around 5:45 p.m. Friday, police said in a Saturday news release.

The bomb unit determined the device was live and posed a public safety risk, the release said.

It was safely detonated and no injuries occurred, the release said.

Police were originally called to the apartment in Winnipeg's Earl Grey neighbourhood just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found Skrumeda, who had suffered a gunshot wound, dead.

The homicide unit is continuing its investigation, Saturday's release said.