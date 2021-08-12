Explosion and fire at Winnipeg home send 4 to hospital

Four people, including one in critical condition, were rushed to hospital after an explosion at a home in Winnipeg's North End.

Emergency crews were called just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about an explosion and fire at a 1½-storey home on Redwood Avenue just west of McGregor Street.

The home was partly engulfed in flames, which were brought under control shortly after midnight, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Everyone who was in the house got out before crews arrived.

After being assessed by paramedics, three people were sent to hospital in stable condition along with the person in critical condition.

The house is now boarded up but there is a large hole in the roof. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

No information was provided about their ages or sex.

The fire remains under investigation but a preliminary investigation suggests there was a gas leak that ignited, the news release said.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

More news from CBC Manitoba: