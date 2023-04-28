Expanding rural internet, cell access on hold as Xplore, Manitoba Hydro squabble over money

The internet service provider that was selected to connect 125,000-plus Manitobans to high-speed broadband services has abruptly pulled the plug on its work until a financial dispute is settled.

Xplore, formerly known as Xplornet, is disputing an invoice from Manitoba Hydro regarding the work it's completed so far, the provincial Crown corporation said.

An Xplore spokesperson said "the invoices are not consistent with market rates."

The squabble between the Woodstock, N.B.-based company and the Crown corporation hit the floor of Manitoba's legislature on Thursday after the Opposition NDP presented an internal Hydro email in which staff are told that, "at the request of Xplore," work remains on pause.

"Xplore is disputing payment of project costs and has directed Manitoba Hydro to cease fibre work until the dispute is resolved," reads the email from a Hydro official, dated Monday.

Hydro "is actively working to resolve this dispute, however at this time it's unknown when a resolution will be reached or when the project will resume."

The email says the project was put on hold in the middle of February. It said telecommunications staff have been redeployed to other projects in the meantime.

Underserved Manitobans missing out: NDP

During question period, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the stoppage is preventing many rural and northern Manitobans from receiving the broadband and cell service they expected.

Adrien Sala, the party's Hydro critic, laid the blame on the province's 2021 decision to give the private sector access to publicly owned fibre optics.

Sala wouldn't provide ideas on how the dispute could potentially be resolved. Rather, he harkened back to previous years when the Hydro subsidiary took the lead on network connectivity.

"We had that foundation in place that we could have built on," Sala said.

Neither Xplore nor Manitoba Hydro would reveal how far apart the sides are financially. The companies did not agree to an interview, but provided written statements instead.

Xplore said it has provided service to 72 per cent of households and is on its way to reaching 97 per cent of them by the end of the year. "The remainder are dependent on the timely co-operation of Manitoba Hydro," spokesperson Maggie Burzawa said.

Meanwhile, Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said the "dispute is progressing through the pre-arranged contractual dispute resolution process, and as such we have no further comment."

Government Services Minister James Teitsma said in an email the province encourages both sides to adhere to the terms of their agreement and reach a resolution "in good faith."

Under the deal, announced in May 2021, nearly 30 First Nations and approximately 270 rural and northern communities were slated to be connected to high-speed broadband services, while 350 communities would receive cellphone service for the first time.

Xplore is using surplus capacity on thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cable that was put in place to help Manitoba Hydro communicate with northern hydroelectric facilities and transmit data.