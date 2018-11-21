2 young people arrested after exchange student stabbed, robbed in south Osborne

Winnipeg Police have arrested two young people after an exchange student from South Korea was stabbed several times while walking home in the south Osborne area in October.

The 23-year-old man was walking home with a friend in the early hours on Oct. 28, when they were approached by a man and a woman.

The man brandished a knife and demanded his property. They fought, and the student was stabbed several times.

He wrestled the knife away from the man, but the young woman picked it up and slashed the victim, police said in a news release.

The two suspects fled with the man's cellphone.

Last Thursday, police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old young woman in connection with the stabbing and robbery.

They are charged with aggravated assault, robbery and a weapons offence.

More from CBC Manitoba: