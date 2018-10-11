Woman attacks exchange student in Winnipeg, spits in face of bus driver

An 18-year-old woman was robbed and assaulted in downtown Winnipeg before the attacker hopped onto a bus and spat on the driver, say police.

The victim, an exchange student from Germany, was attacked around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street.

She was crossing Portage when the attacker — also a woman — began to follow her. As they got closer to the intersection, the attacker began to hit the exchange student's bag, before slapping her twice and stealing her phone, wallet, identification and personal papers, police said.

The attacker then ran and got onto a transit bus where she harassed other passengers. When the female driver asked her to leave, the attacker shoved the driver and then spat in her face, police said.

The attacker then got off the bus around Panet Road and Keenleyside Street in the city's East Elmwood area.

She is described as being in her 20s with a skinny build and about 5-foot-4. She has shoulder-length dark hair with copper/red ends and was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).