Skip to Main Content
Stabbing leaves 3 men hurt, 1 critically, outside Exchange District nightclub in Winnipeg

Stabbing leaves 3 men hurt, 1 critically, outside Exchange District nightclub in Winnipeg

Three men were stabbed outside a Winnipeg nightclub during the early morning hours Saturday — and one of the men is in critical condition.

Police called to nightclub near intersection of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue early Saturday morning

CBC News ·
Three men were transported to hospital after a stabbing outside an Exchange District nightclub. (CBC News)

Three men were stabbed outside a Winnipeg nightclub during the early morning hours Saturday — one of whom is in critical condition.

Police received a call at 3:41 a.m. and found three men suffering from stab wounds, Winnipeg police said in a media release.

The nightclub is located near the intersection of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue.

One man is reported to be in critical condition. Another is in unstable condition and the third man is in stable condition.  

Police said they would not provide further details at this time.

The major crimes unit is investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us