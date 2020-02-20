Crash shuts down streets in Winnipeg's Exchange District

A crash near Old Market Square in Winnipeg's Exchange District has closed some streets and sent a woman to hospital.

Debris is strewn around the intersection of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue, where a traffic light lies across two crumpled vehicles — a silver one and a black one.

Debris from the crash is spread across the intersection. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. A woman who was driving the black vehicle was sent to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A man who was driving the silver car has been arrested but no details have been released about any charges or how the crash happened.

Investigators are examining the scene and are expected to be there for several hours.

Police tape is strung across Princess at William Avenue to block traffic and Bannatyne is closed at King Street.