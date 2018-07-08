Crown stays charges against Exchange District bouncer accused in 2018 stabbing

A man charged with aggravated assault after three patrons were stabbed outside an Exchange District nightclub in 2018 is no longer facing charges.

The charges against Cezleik Nigel Wright, who was at the time a bouncer at the nightclub, were stayed in provincial court on Sept. 3, 2019, the day the pre-trial for his case was set to begin.

At the time, Crown prosecutor Eric Hachinski told the court the stay of proceedings was "based on recent developments."

A spokesperson for Manitoba Prosecutions Service said that for the Crown to proceed with charges, there must be sufficient evidence to support a reasonable likelihood of conviction, and they must also weigh whether charges are in the public interest.

Wright's defence lawyer, Danny Gunn, said the evidence clearly showed his client was acting in self-defence.

"He wasn't somebody out there looking for trouble," Gunn said Thursday.

Police said that on July 7, 2018, two 26-year-old men and another man, 33, were found badly wounded following a stabbing outside Citizen Nightclub and Mazaj Lounge on Princess Street. The men, who had attended a private wedding social at the venue, were rushed to hospital with one in critical condition.

Police said a bouncer turned himself in later that day. Police alleged he got into a verbal argument with one of the men that escalated. He stabbed one man, and then turned the knife on the other two after they tried to intervene, police said at the time.

A lawsuit was also filed by the three men who were stabbed, seeking damages from Wright and the owners of Mazaj Lounge.

At the time of the incident, Citizen Nightclub and Mazaj Restaurant both operated out of the same building at the corner of Princess and Bannatyne Avenue.

A statement of defence filed by the numbered company operating as Mazaj Lounge on Princess Street in October 2019 denies Wright was acting within the scope of his employment, and denies it is liable for his actions.

"The corporate defendant submits therefore that the action be dismissed as against it, with costs," the statement says.