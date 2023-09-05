Multiple vehicles damaged in alleged excavator rampage at Winnipeg water treatment plant

Someone driving an excavator went on a rampage inside the City of Winnipeg's Deacon Resevoir water treatment plant.

The person trespassed onto the property at Deacon Road east of Highway 207 at around 2:50 a.m. CT Sunday, Manitoba RCMP confirmed.

"Officers were advised that an unknown male entered the yard, climbed into an excavator and began to damage vehicles and buildings," the RCMP said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found "numerous damaged vehicles in the parking lot and witnessed the excavator causing damage to a building."

Photos posted by RCMP on Facebook show multiple vehicles and a building were damaged.

Water and waste committee chair Brian Mayes estimates at least $1 million in damage was done.

There was "quite a bit of damage … seven-figures, as far as I know," he said in a phone interview.

"I'm hoping to get some more specifics," he said. "It's concerning and I do want to find out what our insurance arrangements are."

City spokesperson Lisa Marquardson said in an emailed statement that all staff are safe and the facility is secure.

Treatment operations were not affected, she added.

Mayes said the incident raised concern.

"It's alarming, because … you want a secure water facility," Mayes said. "That's absolutely paramount.

"There's no threat to the quality of our water, but we've got millions of dollars of assets out there, so you want to make sure that's protected and fully insured."

One person, a 39-year-old man, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and failing to comply with a release order.

Mayes said more information will be provided at the water and waste committee meeting on Friday.