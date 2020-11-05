Ex-funeral director Chad Wheeler charged with fraud: Winnipeg police

Former Manitoba funeral director Chad Wheeler has been charged for allegedly defrauding families out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prepaid funeral costs, Winnipeg police say.

Police say there were 139 victims and $300,000 in losses.

Wheeler's company — Wheeler Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium — went into court-ordered receivership in 2018. Police say their financial crimes unit started investigating Wheeler shortly after that.

Wheeler had his funeral director licence revoked last year, after dozens of clients came forward with complaints, which included missing money, mixed-up ashes and twice-sold cemetery plots.

On Thursday, police announced they had charged Wheeler with one overall count of fraud over $5,000. He has a court date set for January 2021.