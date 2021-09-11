Rally aims to turn weekly Winnipeg cruise night orange for residential school survivors

A group in Winnipeg is hoping to make the city's weekly cruise night a sea of orange on Portage Avenue on Sunday.

The organizers of the Every Child Matters car rally are inviting people to decorate their vehicles with anything from orange paint to chalk markers, ribbons and balloons and to join the rally to honour those affected by residential schools.

Organizer Diandra Powderhorn said people without vehicles are also invited to make signs and to sit along the route between Smith Street and the area near CF Polo Park, or to meet afterward at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

There will be a pop-up powwow at the park, where several survivors of residential schools and the Sixties Scoop have been invited to speak.

"We're giving a platform to our survivors who have been silenced for years," Powderhorn said.

"We're creating that safe space for them so that they can tell their stories and be validated and be heard."

Powderhorn said some of the speakers will also talk about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people and issues linked to the child welfare system.

"They all really stem from the same place and that is the genocide that was the residential school system," she said.

There will also be several musicians performing and drumming by the Screaming Thunder Wolf Drum Group, which also participated in the Every Child Matters walk Powderhorn and others organized on Canada Day.

"They've really been with us since the beginning," she said.

"So we're really honoured to have them."

Powderhorn said she hopes the visibility of the car rally will help contribute to the momentum organizers have been building.

"The amount of support that we've received with every event that we've done, it's amazing. It's astronomical," she said.

"People were so happy to see us."

Sunday's event kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., said Powderhorn, adding that everyone is welcome.

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.