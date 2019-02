Ever wonder about the different elements that go on behind the scenes to bring you the news every day? Well now's your chance! Join us on March 16 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. as CBC Manitoba pulls back our curtain to bring you a behind-the-scenes experience.

We have several different activities planned for you to enjoy around the building including:

Beyond 94 Listening Labs with CBC Indigenous

Do you know what your "call to action" is? Beyond 94 was a Canada-wide project started right here in Manitoba and it was designed to check the progress of all 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Sit in a listening lab to hear residential school survivor stories and then take a comment card and make an intention for your very own personal act of reconciliation.

CBC Winnipeg News at 6 Mock Newscast

Ever wonder what it's like to host a live newscast? Well now's your chance! Take a seat at the news desk with Janet Stewart or step in front of the green screen to report the weather forecast with John Sauder to create your very own mock newscast with your friends.

Record a Radio Segment with CBC Radio One Manitoba Hosts

Do you have a voice for radio? Let's find out! Learn from your favourite radio hosts Ismaila Alfa, Marcy Markusa, Marjorie Dowhos and Nadia Kidwai as they teach you the art of radio. Sound effects included!

Rant Wheel with CBC Manitoba reporters

Dogs vs cats, to open or close Portage and Main. The debates go on... Come one, come all, to spin the wheel of rants! We challenge you to out-rant CBC Manitoba reporter Sean Kavanagh.

CBC Manitoba Investigates Unit | Where's my money? Search

Did you move? Cancel a service? Not know about a long-lost relative's untimely death? Let the CBC Manitoba I-Team track down any unclaimed money coming your way.

Studio 11 Retro CBC VR/AR Experience

Use your smart phone to see CBC Manitoba's iconic recording studio transform before your eyes. See Glenn Gould performing at a piano, the Crash Test Dummies recording a new album or witness stagehands creating sounds on folio equipment used in radio dramas.

Studio 41 Carnival

Food and games go together like two peas in a pod. Sort of like Canadians and their public broadcaster! Enjoy eats from local food vendors Chosabi, Feast Cafe Bistro and KYU GRILL to make sure you're well fed and have the stamina to participate in all the activities throughout the building. You'll also be able to capture the moment with 6 Degrees Photobooth in front of a mural painted by the talented Kal Barteski.

CBC GEM + Popcorn Station

Amazing Canadian content is just popping up all over the place thanks to the launch of CBC Gem— the public broadcaster's live stream and on-demand service. Stop by our DIY popcorn station before you sit down to enjoy or CBC Gem theatre.

CBC Radio One Now or Never | You've Got This! Button Making

NOW is always the best time to challenge yourself to try something NEW. And the Now or Never crew wants you to write your challenge down… on a button!

CBC Radio One Unreserved

Host Rosanna Deerchild from CBC Radio One's Unreserved takes you straight into Indigenous Canada. Meet storytellers and app developers that are innovating Indigenous community and culture. Translate English words into Cree and find out the origin of the land you live on today.

CBC Manitoba Bingo

Want to win some CBC Manitoba swag? Make sure you pick up a CBC Manitoba Bingo Card when you arrive for a chance to win! There are several different ways you can collect stamps throughout the building. Just make sure you return your completed card before you leave for a prize.

We hope to see you there!

Who: You! Bring your kids, friends and families. And don't forget your cameras, autograph books and selfie sticks to capture the experience!

What: Free, behind-the-scenes experience of CBC Manitoba

Where: CBC Manitoba, 541 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 2H1

When: Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.