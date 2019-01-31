Secrets 'just how we survived domestically': Daniel MacIvor says audience in for a twist in new play

Saddle up to a yellowing, oak kitchen table with matching chairs. Veneer cabinets flank the cooking appliances and just beyond them is the living room with a plush, velvet sofa depicting a loose farm motif on the cushions.

A typical lower-middle-class Canadian family home.

For the award-winning playwright Daniel MacIvor, family is a familiar backdrop for digging up personal drama in his new play, New Magic Valley Fun Town.

"For me, [secrets] was just how we survived domestically. And so that was innate, I think, just based on my own experiences of growing up," says MacIvor.

World premiere for Prairie Theatre Exchange

Opening this weekend at Prairie Theatre Exchange is the world premiere of MacIvor's latest play, which is co-produced by Tarragon Theatre in Toronto and runs until Feb. 10.

"To make the characters come to life, you do write for their voices — their 'hit' if you like," says Richard Rose, the director of New Magic Valley Fun Town and artistic director of Tarragon Theatre.

"We call it like kind of their essence on stage … and it makes for better plays."

CBC Manitoba caught up with PTE during production rehearsals for a closer look at the creative choices that the playwright and his cast members make when portraying their characters on stage. Watch these exclusive interviews.



Watch playwright Daniel MacIvor explain his writing secrets to keep audiences engaged



Caroline Gillis explores the character Cheryl's estranged relationship with her husband



Andrew Moodie describes playing Allan in New Magic Valley Fun Town