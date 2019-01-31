Skip to Main Content
Secrets 'just how we survived domestically': Daniel MacIvor says audience in for a twist in new play

Secrets 'just how we survived domestically': Daniel MacIvor says audience in for a twist in new play

The playwright and cast of New Magic Valley Fun Town, a new play from Daniel MacIvor seeing world premiere for Prairie Theatre Exchange, sit down with CBC Manitoba to lift-the-curtain and share their craft of bringing stage characters to life.

Award-winning playwright and cast perform lift-the-curtain to his latest play, world premiere at PTE

Lindsay MacKenzie · CBC Communications ·

Saddle up to a yellowing, oak kitchen table with matching chairs. Veneer cabinets flank the cooking appliances and just beyond them is the living room with a plush, velvet sofa depicting a loose farm motif on the cushions.

A typical lower-middle-class Canadian family home.

For the award-winning playwright Daniel MacIvor, family is a familiar backdrop for digging up personal drama in his new play, New Magic Valley Fun Town.

"For me, [secrets] was just how we survived domestically. And so that was innate, I think, just based on my own experiences of growing up," says MacIvor.

World premiere for Prairie Theatre Exchange

Opening this weekend at Prairie Theatre Exchange is the world premiere of MacIvor's latest play, which is co-produced by Tarragon Theatre in Toronto and runs until Feb. 10.

"To make the characters come to life, you do write for their voices — their 'hit' if you like," says Richard Rose, the director of New Magic Valley Fun Town and artistic director of Tarragon Theatre.

"We call it like kind of their essence on stage … and it makes for better plays."

CBC Manitoba caught up with PTE during production rehearsals for a closer look at the creative choices that the playwright and his cast members make when portraying their characters on stage. Watch these exclusive interviews.


Watch playwright Daniel MacIvor explain his writing secrets to keep audiences engaged


Caroline Gillis explores the character Cheryl's estranged relationship with her husband


Andrew Moodie describes playing Allan in New Magic Valley Fun Town

About the Author

Lindsay MacKenzie

senior communications officer

Lindsay MacKenzie is a marketer, brand loyalty builder, fashion enthusiast and, albeit these days a little more pro than closet, opera singer. At CBC Manitoba, she works hard to connect communities to their public broadcaster with projects such as #CBCTweetUpMB, #CBCatSix, #CBCMBFuture40 and innovative outreaches. All while chasing the ever illusive runner's high.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us