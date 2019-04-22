Do you hear that? Like the song says, "the hills are alive with the sound of music, with songs they have sung for a thousand years." Could you imagine that not being the case? That those sounds that have been enveloping us -- comforting us -- for thousands of years... just... die... away?

A world of silence from the natural world.

When will it be the right time to listen to the warning calls vibrating within our planet? Will we hear it before it's too late? Before we have only sound machines to deliver those melodies to our ears?

Our challenge today is how do we become better stewards of our earth? How can one individual make a difference? How can we work in our community towards a more earth-friendly lifestyle?

Maybe it's time to listen to teachings from our past to help our future? Learn from earth's caretakers of previous generations. Elder Dave Courchene - Nii Gaani Aki Inini (Leading Earth Man), founder of Turtle Lodge on Sagkeeng First Nation, shares ancient knowledge with us on how to reconnect to Mother Earth and listen to what she's telling us.

The natural world is now singing its plight to us, let's listen.

As humanity, we all need to learn this one simple, basic truth: That the earth is a living entity. She's alive. If Mother Earth did not have a spirit of life, than how can we have life? - Elder Dave Courchene

Celebrate the earth with us at FortWhyte Alive

On Sunday, April 28, CBC Manitoba will be honouring and celebrating Mother Earth at FortWhyte Alive's Earth Day event.





Enjoy live performances on the CBC Manitoba entertainment stage.

