Rookie city councillor Evan Duncan only fresh face in Winnipeg chambers

A rookie politician with a background in youth counselling was elected to Winnipeg's city council on Wednesday, the only one who hadn't served in council previously

Evan Duncan is the newest council member for the ward of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, after Kevin Klein left his seat open to run for mayor.

The 39-year-old father of three — who once worked as a juvenile counsellor with Manitoba Justice, alongside people who have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder — hopes to use his background to inform his representation of the ward.

"Our city faces a crisis with homelessness, poverty, addictions and mental health concerns," Duncan said in a Thursday interview with CBC Manitoba's Faith Fundal on Up To Speed.

"I've been at the front lines with these young people and youth, and I understand the programs that work, that mentorship is a big part of it and that we need to reach out to help these people. They're not looking for a handout. They're looking for a hand up."

Newly elected Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Evan Duncan says he's excited to get to work collaborating with other members of council to make the city better. He believes his background as a youth counsellor with Manitoba Justice will inform his work. (Caroline Barghout/CBC)

Duncan believes there are a number of ways to address crime in the city, including education and employment opportunities to lift people out of poverty.

"I think that if we tackle the root causes around poverty, which potentially leads to young people becoming involved in criminal activity and organized crime, I think that we would have a a good chance of making a better Winnipeg," he said.

Duncan's views may differ from other politicians, but he hopes to work collaboratively with the mayor-elect Scott Gillingham and fellow councillors — all of whom are incumbents or previously served on council.

"I'm not looking to be the opposition at council. I'm looking to best represent the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward and to make Winnipeg a desirable place on the map to go when it comes to Canadian cities."

Duncan is ecstatic he was elected after his second kick at the can, taking out his closest rival, former radio personality Hal Anderson, by about 2,600 votes.

He ran and lost to Marty Morantz in a tight race in 2014.

"I'm a lifelong resident here … I understand the issues here. So it was very easy to relate to most of the people that I met with."