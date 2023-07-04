Leaf Rapids evacuation order lifted a week after wildfire forced nearly 400 out

An evacuation order for the northern Manitoba town of Leaf Rapids has been lifted, a provincial spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

Although the province's wildfire map shows the fire was still classified as "out of control" as of Monday, the provincial spokesperson said information provided during Tuesday's fire update indicated the fire is moving away from the community.

Nearly 400 residents of Leaf Rapids were transported out of the community after the town declared a state of emergency on June 26, with a wildfire more than 10,500 hectares in size just eight kilometres east of the community.

They were registered as evacuees in the city of Thompson, about 155 kilometres to the southeast of Leaf Rapids, the province previously said.

They were put up in hotels and given cheques, with amounts varying depending on the size of the family, for food and necessities.

Some residents have expressed frustration with the evacuation process, though, saying they were ordered to leave with little notice and there were insufficient supports when they arrived in Thompson.

On Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said planning has been ongoing to ensure everything was ready to help evacuees get home once they could safely do so.

That information is currently being communicated by staff to those in hotels and online, the spokesperson told CBC in an email.

Bus transportation for those who need it is in place and gas vouchers are available for people driving home, the spokesperson said, and another round of cheques for meals will also be available for evacuees to help them until they can get resettled back home.

The spokesperson added that Manitoba Families and Manitoba Health are working to make sure services like employment income assistance and medical prescriptions are not interrupted as evacuees return home.

A team of 17 firefighters who left Minnesota on Monday, on their to help fight the fire near Leaf Rapids, are being deployed to another priority fire north of Grand Rapids, the provincial spokesperson said.