Move elders out of Shamattawa now, COVID-afflicted First Nation urges prime minister

A remote fly-in First Nation in Manitoba, where COVID-19 cases are surging, is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urgent help to move out its elders.

There are 264 confirmed cases in Shamattawa, a community of about 1,300 people, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead and Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a political advocacy group that represents 30 northern Manitoba First Nations.

Just a few weeks ago, in mid-November, there were only a handful of cases on the reserve, which is about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced Saturday it would be deploying six Canadian Rangers to help in any way it can in the community. Five members of the Red Cross were also deployed on the weekend.

But Redhead and Settee said the issue needs to be escalated and are calling on Trudeau to help airlift seniors to communities where they are closer to health services.

"We are asking for immediate assistance from your office to help us evacuate the elders of Shamattawa," the letter states. "Unfortunately, this is a matter of life and death."

'A disaster waiting to happen'

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, posted on Facebook that he, too, "will be writing to the prime minister to urge him to take action."

"The remoteness of Shamattawa means that we depend on medevacs to get people out of the community if they are experiencing medical distress. Now that it is December, the weather is unpredictable, and medevacs are not always able to land safely," the letter from Redhead and Settee states.

"This is a disaster waiting to happen."

Dozens of people in the community are currently isolating elsewhere and about 20 are in quarantine in the area's gymnasium.

"Health infrastructure and services are not set up to assist Shamattawa with an outbreak this large in scale," the letter says.

"We know from the data in Manitoba that First Nations people are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The people from our communities are being hospitalized and put into intensive care units at higher rates than non-Indigenous Manitobans."