Former NDP titan and Manitoba finance minister Eugene Kostyra dies

NDP leaders in Canada are mourning the death of former Manitoba cabinet minister Eugene Kostyra.

Kostyra, a former minister of finance for the NDP government in Manitoba, died on Sunday.

He was 72.

"On a personal level, I'm tremendously sad to lose a great friend in Manitoba and in Eugene. He's somebody who served our province extraordinarily well and who mentored many, many progressive political operatives and elected leaders, myself included," said Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

"What really stands out to me is that Eugene is a person of humble means, a self-described high school dropout at one point in his life, who went on to become Manitoba's finance minister."

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter to offer a salute to Kostyra, calling him a "legendary activist [who] fought for justice for working people his whole life.

"His legacy and loss is felt by New Democrats across Canada."

Born in Winnipeg, Kostyra worked first as a clerk-typist and then journeyman electrician after dropping out of St. John's High School. He then became involved in Manitoba's trade union movement and was lured into politics.

He was first elected to the NDP in 1981 for the North End riding of Seven Oaks and immediately became part of Premier Howard Pawley's cabinet. He served as minister of consumer and corporate affairs, minister of culture, heritage and recreation, and minister of urban affairs, with responsibility for the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation.

In the latter position, he established the first rent controls in the province.

During his first term, he also served as minister of industry, trade and technology, with responsibility for the Manitoba Development Corporation and the Manitoba Lotteries Foundation.

Kostyra was easily re-elected in 1986 and named finance minister.

Messages of condolence on social media platforms say Kostyra had cancer but Kinew wouldn't comment on the cause of death, saying he wanted to leave that up to the family.

"It's a tremendous loss. He was a big believer in our province," Kinew said. "He supported me and my leadership campaign and was a mentor throughout, and helped many other people along the way — just an all-around no-nonsense, pragmatic but good-spirited, good-natured guy."

Kostyra shifted out of politics after losing his re-election bid in 1988. That election brought a collapse of the provincial NDP as it fell from 30 seats to 12.

The 1988 election was two years early after disgruntled NDP backbencher Jim Walding voted against his government's budget, causing the government's defeat in a non-confidence vote.

Kostyra remained active in the labour movement after his loss, serving as a regional director for CUPE Manitoba. In 1999, he was appointed by the NDP government of Gary Doer to head the province's Community and Economic Development Committee of Cabinet.

"His well-honed negotiating skills, strategic insights and long hours of hard work helped make the Doer government's economic initiatives succeed," said David Woodbury, president of the Manitoba NDP.

"I cannot begin to express how much I learned from him and how much in awe of him I remain to this day."

Kinew said Kostyra had a big impact on the present generation of NDP politicians.

"He devoted many, many years after his time in politics to mentoring the next generation. Myself and many other people in progressive politics in Manitoba owe a huge debt of gratitude to Eugene."