25 Manitoba non-profits to share $293K in funding for multicultural programs: province

More than two dozen ethnocultural groups in Manitoba will share more than $293,000 in funding for a range of multicultural programs, the province announced Wednesday.

The 25 non-profit groups will receive a total of $293,464 in funding through the province's Ethnocultural Community Support Program, a grant program that provides support for anti-racism, interfaith, multicultural and youth activities.

"Our government recognizes how much our multicultural community adds to the great quality of life of all citizens, so we are pleased to support these projects," Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith said in a news release from the province.

One of the recipients of funding will be the Iranian Community of Manitoba Inc., which will get $25,000.

Some of that funding will be used to help organize a memorial ceremony for the victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752, which was shot down by missiles outside of Tehran in January 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including eight people from Winnipeg.

The funding will also help support events for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as well as a Persian language School and monthly seniors and youth cultural social gatherings, the province's news release said.

"This fund will help ICM continue to promote, preserve and teach positive attributes of Iranian arts, language and culture," Iranian Community of Manitoba Inc. president Mohammad Jafari Jozani said in the news release.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council will also be among the recipients, with $19,925 in funding for events including a commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor — an engineered famine that killed more than four million Ukrainians between 1932 and 1933.

The organization will also use the funding for events including a Ukrainian Independence Day celebration and a film festival celebrating Ukrainian-Canadian filmmakers.

"This funding will assist the UCC to provide educational and commemorative events throughout the year that will benefit all the communities in Manitoba," Joan Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, said in the news release.

Some of the other recipients include:

Ethio-Canadian Cultural Academy Inc.: $18,891 for language training, school tutoring, and live performance and drama training.

The Institute of Chinese Language, Culture and Arts: $10,100 for Cantonese and Mandarin heritage language classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc: $25,000 for Filipino heritage sharing and language teaching for adults, youth and children, as well as an anti-bullying intercultural arts and crafts project.

Parents Contre le Racisme Inc., a francophone organization established to address racism and foster inclusivity among kindergarten to Grade 12 students, which will receive $13,660 in funding.