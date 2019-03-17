Winnipeggers pack prayer service to mourn victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Hundreds of people joined in a prayer service with Winnipeg's Ethiopian and Eritrean communities Sunday, remembering victims and praying for families who lost loved ones on Ethiopia Airlines Flight 302 last weekend.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Mountain Avenue is hosting the special service. Congregation co-chair Daniel Basrat said many local families were devastated when they heard about the crash, even if they had no personal connection to the victims.

"It's like family members we lost," he said. "It doesn't matter where they are coming [from], it doesn't matter, because we are all human beings."

(Warren Kay/CBC)

"It's something that's close to home, but it shows that humanity is fragile. It's not only about [157] people, it's about more than a thousand people because there are friends, families."

All 157 people on Flight 302, which departed last Sunday morning from Addis Ababa for Nairobi, Kenya, were killed after the plane ran into trouble only six minutes after takeoff. Passengers came from more than 30 countries; 18 were Canadians, including one woman who had been living in Winnipeg.

In Addis Ababa Sunday, thousands gathered Sunday for a similar service.

Basrat said the community is coming together in its tragedy.

"It doesn't matter what face you have, what religion you are following, from which part of the city or the country that you come. It's a human thing," he said.

"It feels so — to the bottom of your heart, that you can't just ignore this thing. It's just like losing your family member."