Winnipeggers pack prayer service to mourn victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash
Winnipeggers pack prayer service to mourn victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Hundreds of people joined in a prayer service with Winnipeg's Ethiopian and Eritrean communities Sunday, remembering victims and praying for families who lost loved ones on Ethiopia Airlines Flight 302 last weekend. 

All 157 people perished last Sunday when flight from Addis Ababa crashed shortly after take-off

CBC News ·
Hundreds of people turned out for a prayer service at Winnipeg's Ethopian Orthodox Church on Sunday, mourning victims of last weekend's plane crash. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Mountain Avenue is hosting the special service. Congregation co-chair Daniel Basrat said many local families were devastated when they heard about the crash, even if they had no personal connection to the victims. 

"It's like family members we lost," he said. "It doesn't matter where they are coming [from], it doesn't matter, because we are all human beings." 

BASRAT: 'It doesn't matter what face you have, what religion you are following, from which part of the city or the country that you come. It's a human thing.' (Warren Kay/CBC)

"It's something that's close to home, but it shows that humanity is fragile. It's not only about [157] people, it's about more than a thousand people because there are friends, families."

All 157 people on Flight 302, which departed last Sunday morning from Addis Ababa for Nairobi, Kenya, were killed after the plane ran into trouble only six minutes after takeoff. Passengers came from more than 30 countries; 18 were Canadians, including one woman who had been living in Winnipeg

In Addis Ababa Sunday, thousands gathered Sunday for a similar service.

Watch a report from Sunday's service in Addis Ababa:

The CBC's Susan Ormiston reports from a memorial service on Sunday in Addis Ababa for the victims of the Ethiopia Airlines crash. 1:09

Basrat said the community is coming together in its tragedy. 

"It doesn't matter what face you have, what religion you are following, from which part of the city or the country that you come. It's a human thing," he said.

"It feels so — to the bottom of your heart, that you can't just ignore this thing. It's just like losing your family member."

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Mountain Avenue opened its doors Sunday for people from different faiths and communities to pray together for the victims of last week's plane crash, and their families. (Warren Kay/CBC)

With files from Erin Brohman

