New service road to be named in memory of 19-year-old who died in south Perimeter collision

A new service road off a busy section of the southwest Perimeter Highway is especially meaningful for a Manitoba family who lost a son and brother in the area last year.

The road, which will connect Waverley Street to the Brady Road landfill, will be named in memory of 19-year-old Ethan Boyer, who was killed in a collision on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road in October 2019.

"To all other family and friends who lost loved ones at this location and along this highway, this is for you also," said Ethan's mother, Sue Zuk-Boyer, at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Here's hoping that when Manitoba sees the name Ethan Boyer Way, they will remember your sacrifice and slow down and drive with care."

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the new road, which will replace a current dirt road that isn't built to handle heavy truck traffic and extreme weather conditions.

"You can see the amount of traffic that this intersection takes," Schuler said at the spot where the road will be built, adding that about 1,600 vehicles go through the area to access Brady Road every day.

"I think it's fair to say it's long overdue that we deal with this intersection."

Zuk-Boyer agreed.

"We wish this construction announcement had been 10 years earlier, that Ethan and so many others would still be with us here today," she said.

"Ethan would be humbled to know a street is being named in his memory. I know he would have preferred it was because he was the best hockey player in the NHL, or he created a cool invention or because he was the best gamer online."

Dana Boyer, Sue Zuk-Boyer and Reid Boyer were given a memorial sign with the name of their son and brother Ethan, who died in a collision in the area last year at age 19. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

The upgraded service road is scheduled to be finished by November, which will allow the province to close the Perimeter Highway turnoff onto Brady Road.

Last November, the province reduced speeds from 100 km/h to 80 at the intersection to address safety concerns.

The new service road is part of the province's three-year South Perimeter Highway Safety Plan, which includes proposed changes to median openings and access at 24 intersections, and service road improvements.

Schuler said the province is finalizing a highway design study for the south Perimeter Highway and hopes to release it to the public this summer.