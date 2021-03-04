Wanted: money-making biz for Provencher Boulevard footbridge

The City of Winnipeg hopes the fourth time's the charm as it searches for a business that might be able to make a lasting profit at the Esplanade Riel restaurant space.

The city is seeking bids for the next lease of the site, which is on the Provencher Boulevard footbridge overlooking the Red River, where three restaurants have shut down since it first opened. All three have publicly said the site had high operating costs and a limited sales season.

